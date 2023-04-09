NASCAR Truck: Joey Logano dominant on Bristol dirt

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano claimed his second-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in his ninth-career Truck Series start Saturday night in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He led most of the 150-lap race, running up front for 138 laps.

“I’m not sure I learned anything for tomorrow, because I didn’t get to race a whole bunch, but it was fun leading all the laps,” Logano said. “I had a great spotter up there in (Ryan) Blaney; he was up there spotting for me, and he kept it entertaining and light-hearted and a little bit of fun, too.”

Logano’s teammate Ty Majeski finished second for a ThorSport Racing one-two finish. Another Cup Series regular, William Byron, finished third after Majeski and Byron ran second and third to Logano for much of the race.

A third ThorSport driver, Matt Crafton, finished fourth, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

The yellow flag waved 11 times in the race, including four cautions in the final 60 laps.

The final caution came on lap 130 when Ben Rhodes spun, collecting Stewart Friesen, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar.

The yellow flag also waved for a multi-truck crash on lap 96 when Zane Smith got into Chase Purdy, and Christian Eckes and Bret Holmes were collected. Purdy, then, spun, resulting in another caution on lap 111.

The yellow flag waved for a 10th time for Tyler Carpenter on lap 122.

Logano won the 40-lap opening stage. He dominated the stage after taking the lead from Majeski on lap three. The teammates finished the stage first and second.

For a time, ThorSport drivers ran first through third in stage one with Hailie Deegan in third. By the end of the stage, Byron was third.

The first stage also included cautions for two multi-truck wrecks on laps seven and 27. Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum were among the drivers involved.

Logano, Majeski and Byron also finished the 50-lap second stage in the first through third positions. Logano took another stage win at lap 90 with continued domination.

Three trucks, led by Matt DiBenedetto, stayed out during the break that followed stage one to restart for stage two in the top-three. Soon after a lap-45 caution for a Eckes spin, Logano retook the lead from DiBenedetto on lap 53 and ran up front the rest of the stage.

The second stage included two more cautions for Carpenter on lap 62 and Kris Wright on lap 73.

Finishing sixth through 10th Saturday night were Jake Garcia, Chase Briscoe, Tanner Gray, Kaden Honeycutt and DiBenedetto.

“I feel like I struggle here. I don’t know if it’s how I drive it or what,” Gray said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been all that good here. Everybody on the 15 team did a really good job, and I’m glad we could get back on the right track with a good points night. The last couple of races have been pretty tough on us, so to do it with Mobil 1 on board is awesome. Wish we could have been a few spots better, but in the first stage, we tried to get good track position and get good stage points. Got a little bit lucky with them wrecking in front of us and, all in all, a good night, and we’ll get ready for Martsinsville.”

The starting grid for Saturday night’s race was set by four preliminary 15-lap heat races during which starting points were earned by heat race finish and passing points (improvement in position from start to finish. Heat race winners were Rhodes, Friesen, Logano and Crafton.

Smith and Majeski started on the front row for Saturday’s main event, despite neither winning a heat. Passing points put them ahead, points-wise, for top starting spots in the main. Smith earned the pole with a total of 17 qualifying points.