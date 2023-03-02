NASCAR Truck: John Hunter Nemechek, Kaz Grala join TRICON in Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Kaz Grala and John Hunter Nemechek have joined TRICON Garage for Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Nemechek also will drive for the team the following race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18.

Grala will drive the No. 1 TRICON Toyota at LVMS and Nemechek the No. 17 the next two races.

TRICON is the team formerly known as David Gilliland Racing. In addition to a name change the team also made a manufacturer change, returning to Toyota during the offseason.

Nemechek has 147 races of Truck Series experience, including four full-time seasons in the series. He raced full-time in the Truck Series the last two seasons for Kyle Busch Motorsports before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing and the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2023.

Nemechek is a 13-time winner in the Truck Series, including two wins last year.

Grala also is racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this season for Sam Hunt Racing. He has 48-career Truck Series starts, including 12 last season.

Grala had one-career Truck Series win in the 2017 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with GMS Racing.

