NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter replaces Kaden Honeycutt at Roper

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter is the new driver of the No. 05”4 Roper Racing Ford in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He replaces Kaden Honeycutt in the truck.

“Johnny Sauter, former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, will be driving for the Roper Racing #04 @CarQuest Ford F-150 Craftsman Truck team,” the team (@RoperRacingTeam) tweeted.

Honeycutt responded with his own tweet.

“As people can see now, I will no longer be driving in the 04. It was fun while it lasted either way, but that won’t stop me from being at the track! We keep pushing forward no matter what!” Honeycutt (@KadenHoneycutt) tweeted.

Sauter is a Truck Series veteran but hasn’t made a Truck Series start, yet, this season. He contested six races last season, resulting in two top-fives, including a best finish of second at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Sauter has been a presence in the Truck Series since 2003 and raced full-time in the series from 2009 through 2021, primarily with ThorSport Racing and GMS Racing. He won the 2016 series championship with GMS. In 317-career starts, Sauter had 24 Truck Series wins.

After running a partial Truck Series schedule last year, Honeycutt contested five races for Roper in 2023, resulting in a best finish of ninth in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. That finish is his only career top-10, to date.

