NASCAR Truck: Jordan Anderson suffers second-degree burns at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway when his engine blew and his truck caught fire on lap 19 of the Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

After the incident, Anderson was transported by helicopter from the track to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. He was released from the hospital Saturday night.

“So grateful for all the prayers and support,” a statement from Anderson read. “Have been in some great hands with all the NASCAR and UAB Hospital nurses and doctors. No doubt God’s hand was protecting me through that one. Scariest moment of my racing career, by far.

“Ended up with second-degree burns across my neck, face, right arm, hands and both knees. Getting cleared to go home tonight. Doctors say everything should be healing up within a few weeks.

“Will keep everyone updated on the healing process but just thankful it wasn’t worse.”

