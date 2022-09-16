NASCAR Truck: Josh Reaume suffers concussion at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Reaume has been diagnosed with a concussion after a crash in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“Following today’s accident, Josh was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for precautionary CT scans,” a statement from Reaume Brothers Racing read. “He was diagnosed with a concussion and will be following up with a neurologist to confirm no further injury. He has been discharged and wants to thank everyone for all the well wishes.”

Reaume spun in the first 50 laps of the race, resulting in hard contact from Rajah Caruth. Reaume was able to climb out of his truck under his own power and walk to an ambulance. After a trip to the track’s infield care center, he was transported to the Bristol hospital.

