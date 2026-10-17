NASCAR Truck: Kaden Honeycutt grows points lead with Phoenix win

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 16: Kaden Honeycutt, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET at Phoenix Raceway on October 16, 2026 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points leader Kaden Honeycutt grew that lead Friday night by winning the Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 at Phoenix Raceway. It was his fourth-career win and his fourth win of the 2026 season.

“The stage one, I just struggled. I don’t know, I just didn’t have good rear-grip when we started that first stage and Scott (Zipadelli, crew chief) went to work for me,” Honeycutt said. “He was never concerned, and he just kept me locked in the whole time. I just can’t thank him enough. Had such great adjustments, pit crew did their job, and I can’t thank them enough. I’m going to do something new. I’m going to have a actual Safelite-wrapped helmet, and every time I win in NASCAR, I’m going to go up and give it to one of those kids, because their parents drove from God knows where to come watch us race, and they deserve something like this. Thank you to everyone in Phoenix for coming to support us.”

Christan Eckes finished second for the third-consecutive race. Scott Riggs was third and Ty Majeski fourth.

“I felt like our balance was kind of all over the place today,” Riggs said. “Obviously, it was a lot different race than it’s been here in the past with the way the sun set for us during the race. It’s still kind of dusk out here now, so I don’t know. The first stage, I was really, really loose out front, and I was like, ‘Man, if I’m this loose, and I’m still leading, I’m gonna be just fine.’ We came in and tightened the truck up. I felt like the track came to me, but it just came to those guys a lot more than it did for me. I’m kind of stumped on this one. I felt like my balance was really good. Their truck just had a lot more raw speed than ours tonight. Thank you to everyone at Front Row Motorsports. The Love’s Travel Stops Ford was fast, but not fast enough. We’re not out of this fight yet. We’ve still got a lot of craziness ahead, especially Talladega. I’m not hanging my head on this one. We did the best we could. We executed our day today and that’s very important for this team to do.”

Jake Garcia was the best-finishing non-Chase driver in fifth.

Honeycutt, Riggs and Majeski combined to lead most of the 150-lap race. Honeycutt led a race-high 53 laps, primarily in the final third of the race.

Friday’s race made series history as the fastest race, completed in one hour, 24 minutes and 27 seconds. The yellow flags waved only at the end of each of the first two stages.

Riggs started on the pole and led most of the opening 45-lap stage, but Majeski took the lead on the last lap of the stage for the stage-one win.

Riggs was second at stage-end.

Majeski, then, led throughout the second 45-lap stage to complete a stage sweep on lap 90. Honeycutt was second at the end of stage two after being second to Majeski off pit road after stage one.

Stewart Friesen got out of the pits, thanks to a two-tire stop, after the second stage. Honeycutt also beat Majeski off pit road. Honeycutt took the lead on the lap-99 restart while Friesen lost several positions.

“My pit crew, they did a great job,” Honeycutt said. “I give so much credit to them because they are so damn good. Thank you Safelite, thank you Scott Zipadelli, thank you Mobil 1, TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing. This is so amazing. Phoenix, we finally got one. I can’t say enough about Scott, my crew, David, Tim, Chuck, Adam, Cube, everyone that works so dang hard on these race trucks, and I’m just fortunate to be able to drive these things. They spend all of their hours in a day just for me to drive them. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity at Toyota Racing and TRICON. Kevin Ray and everyone at TRICON Garage, just so awesome.”