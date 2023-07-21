NASCAR Truck: Kaden Honeycutt joins Niece Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaden Honeycutt has joined Niece Motorsports to return to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He’ll drive the No. 44 Niece Chevrolet in the CRC Brakleen 150. He qualified the truck 17th Friday.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and am extremely thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity,” Honeycutt said. “We’re hopeful that we can get some more partners to come on board and make some more starts this season. I’ve been working at the shop the last few months, so I know how hard this organization is working to field fast trucks. I’m looking forward to Pocono.”

Honeycutt contested seven of the first 10 Truck Series races this season — five for Roper Racing and two with Young’s Motorsports — resulting in two top-10 finishes, including a best finish of ninth place n the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. In all, Honeycutt has 16-career Truck Series starts since 2022, resulting in three top-10s.

“Kaden has really impressed a lot of people in the Truck Series this season, so we are happy to have him behind the wheel of one of our Chevrolets,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “Our team is working hard to build the fastest trucks we can. We visited victory lane at Pocono in 2019, and are looking for more of the same.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.