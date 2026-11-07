NASCAR Truck: Kaden Honeycutt wins race, title at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaden Honeycutt won both the battle and the war at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night. He won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship race, his fifth race win of the 2026 season, and claimed the 2026 series championship.

“This team is a freaking hall of fame team,” Honeycutt said. “Scott Zipadelli is the best damn crew chief on pit road, and he is the best man out there. He’s just not a hall of fame crew chief; he’s a hall of fame man. He’s done nothing but mentor me and make me better each and every week. This is amazing. I’ve worked so damn hard to be here. Thank you to every owner. Thank you to everyone who has let me drive their race car for them; whether it was dirt, asphalt, road course, it didn’t matter. That is because of you guys. I am sitting right here with this group behind me as champions.”

Honeycutt headed into the season-finale with a 20-point lead over Layne Riggs. Riggs wound up with a 32nd-place race finish after two unscheduled pit stops for flat right-rear tires.

Christian Eckes finished Friday night’s race in the second position. Daniel Hemric finished third, Ty Majeski fourth and Stewart Friesen fifth.

“We were like sixth or seventh most of the race, there, and solid qualifying effort,” Friesen said. “Just lacked a little bit of forward drive on the long runs, but got to mix it up, there, with the boys, there, at the end. Good to be back battling; just needed a little more from the truck. I’m proud of the whole Halmar team. The last few weeks have been extremely tough, but to go into the offseason on an okay note, you always want more, but top-fives are a decent way to get the ball rolling for next year.”

Eckes led a race-high 46 laps, and Corey Heim led 45 laps before finishing sixth. Eckes took the lead on lap 68 and led much of the second half of the race.

Honeycutt took the lead on a lap-121 restart that followed a lap-114 caution for a multi-truck incident involving Tanner Gray, Andres Perez de Lara, Tyler Reif and Tyler Ankrum. That caution came out on a restart that followed a lap-105 caution for Nick Sanchez. Those two cautions were the only cautions for cause.

Heim won the 30-lap opening stage after taking the lead on lap 12. Pole sitter Sanchez was second and Honeycutt third at stage-end.

Leaders in the first half of stage one included Sanchez, Chandler Smith, and Honeycutt.

Heim completed a stage sweep by winning the second 30-lap stage at lap 60. Hemric was second.

Heim lost the lead to Honeycutt on a lap-38 restart. Hemric also led lap early in stage two before Heim retook the lead on lap 47.

Smith finished the race in the seventh position. Jake Garcia finished eighth, Grant Enfinger ninth and Corey Lajoie 10th.