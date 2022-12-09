NASCAR Truck: KBM promotes Jimmy Villeneuve

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 09: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmy Villeneuve will be crew chief on the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet team of Chase Purdy in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

“I’m honored that Kyle (Busch, team owner) has chosen to elevate me to the crew chief position, and I’m going to do everything that I can to prove that it was the right decision,” Villeneuve said. “We’ve got a close-knit group of guys on the 4 team that are working hard to make sure that we come out of the gates strong to start the 2023 season. Chase has been at the shop pretty much every day, so we’re already getting acclimated to him as a person and making things comfortable for him inside the truck so that when the season starts we can unload with fast Silverados each week.”

Villeneuve has 20 races of experience as a Truck Series crew chief but none since 2016. He has a best race finish of 10th with John Wes Townley at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2016.

Villeneuve has been a truck chief with KBM since 2017, and in that role, he has been a part of 18 wins and two championships.

“Jimmy has been an instrumental part of the success we have had at KBM in recent years winning a lot of races and a couple of championships as a truck chief, so we feel like he’s well deserving of the opportunity to be promoted to crew chief,” KBM owner Kyle Busch said. “He’s learned the KBM way under Eric (Phillips) and Rudy (Fugle), and being able to promote someone from within the organization to lead Chase and the No. 4 team will allow them to come out of the gates strong to start the 2023 season. It also shows the quality of people we have working at KBM throughout the building in every position and that hard work and dedication within our company will be rewarded.”

