NASCAR Truck: Kris Wright, Young’s Motorsports part ways

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kris Wright and Young’s Motorsports have parted ways, effective immediately. Wright drive the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 entry in the first 11 races of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

“I love Kris and his family and wish him nothing but the best,” Young’s Motorsports owner Tyler Young said, as quoted by TobyChristie.com.

Wright is 23rd in the Truck Series standings and has a best finish of 12th this season at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Wright has experience in both the Truck and NASCAR Xfinity series with 45-career starts in the Truck Series. He also drove part-time for Young’s Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2020 and 2021.

Future plans for Wright or Young’s No. 02 teams have not been announced. The Truck Series next races at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on Saturday.

