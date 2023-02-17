NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch announces five-race schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Busch will compete as a driver in his maximum limit of five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races from behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

Busch recently revealed his 2023 Truck Series schedule to begin March 3 at his hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the second race of the season. He’ll also drive the truck March 25 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas; April 14 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway; May 6 at Kansas Speedway; and July 22 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Busch will share driving duties of the No. 51 with Jack Wood and, possibly, some other drivers. As an experienced Cup Series driver, Busch’s limitations as a Truck Series driver include only being able to run five races not being allowed to contest Triple Truck Challenge races, the final race of the Truck Series regular season or Truck Series playoff races.

Busch is the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 62 wins in 165 races. He won once, at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, in his five starts last season.

