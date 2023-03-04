NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch dominant at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Las Vegas native kicked off the NASCAR weekend at his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night by winning the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season.

Busch dominated the second half of the 134-lap race after taking the lead from Kaz Grala on lap 68. Busch, who led a race-high 84 laps, had a five-second lead by the time Carson Hocevar began a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 100.

Busch gave up the lead to make his pit stop on lap 104. When the cycle completed on lap 111, he led second-place Zane Smith by seven seconds.

Grala was nabbed speeding on pit road on his stop.

Smith finished second, 4.9 seconds behind Busch.

“There were a couple dicey moments in traffic, not too bad, but I would have loved to have raced with Zane,” Busch said. “They kind of got off strategy where we were able to cycle up, and we got clean air for most of the start of that last run. He came through the field and got to second, and we kind of maintained. If we’d have been able to race it out, it would have been a hell of a show. But, all in all, just a great night here to be able to win in Las Vegas, again, and you’ve got to win the first to be able to win all three. Right?”

Friday night’s win was Busch’s fourth in the Truck Series at LVMS. He also plans to contest NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series races at the track this weekend.

Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-five.

“It’s a new team with TRICON, and I really appreciate everyone over at the shop at TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing, Safelite and everyone that makes this happen,” Heim said. “Got some work to do for sure to compete for wins. The 51 (Busch) was pretty much untouchable tonight. Just can’t stress it enough. Awesome job by my guys; they’ve put in a lot of work and hoping to get this Safelite Tundra in victory lane soon.”

Smith won the first 30-lap stage after going from third to first on a lap-25 restart that followed a lap-18 caution for Bret Holmes, the first caution of the race.

Nick Sanchez was first for the restart, but after getting into the wall, he wound up on pit road with a flat tire at the end of the stage.

Busch started on the pole snd led most of the laps before the first caution. Sanchez, who also started on the front row, took the lead from Busch on lap eight, but Busch retook the position on lap 12.

Busch gave up the lead to pit during the Holmes caution. He returned to the pits to tighten a loose wheel. Busch was among several drivers with a makeshift pit crew early in the race, as several crew personnel were still en route to the track after a flight delay.

Smith’s pit crew also was delayed. The late personnel arrived at the tack and assumed their positions during the second stage.

Busch was back up to fifth to restart for stage two after being among the drivers who stayed out between the stages. Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger and Hocevar restarted up front.

Hocevar held off Rhodes to win the second 30-lap stage that ended under caution for a multi-truck crash that involved John Hunter Nemechek and Hailie Deegan.

Hocevar took the lead on the restart early in the stage. He lost the lead briefly to Busch just before a lap-40 caution for Matt Mills but retook the lead on the lap-45 restart.

The yellow flag waved two more times in stage two — on lap 48 for Lawless Alan and lap 54 for Kris Wright. Busch gave up third to pit during the Wright caution, and Smith also was among those who pitted before the end of the stage.

Grala was the leader on the restart for the second half of the race, and Busch was third after staying out following stage two.

Christian Eckes finished the race in sixth, Hocevar seventh, Chase Purdy eighth, Enfinger ninth, and Jake Garcia was 10th.