NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch Motorsports makes driver announcement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ahead of championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports announced its plans for 2023 that include Chase Purdy and Jack Wood as drivers.

The former Toyota team will make the transition to Chevrolet during the offseason, a change resulting from Kyle Busch’s move to longtime Chevy team Richard Childress Racing as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Purdy will drive the No. 4 KBM Chevrolet full-time through a multi-year contract. Meanwhile, Wood will drive the No. 51 in at least 10 races, sharing that seat with Busch and other Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series drivers.

“Obviously there will be a lot of change at KBM in 2023, but our goal as an organization remains the same that it always has been and that’s to go out and win races and provide the young drivers in our lineup everything they need to reach their full potential,” Busch said. “We have the right people in place to be able to accomplish those goals for our two trucks, as well as being able to provide technical support to Rev Racing as they expand into the Truck Series and create a pipeline for young drivers in their program to advance their careers to the next level.”

KBM also has formed a technical alliance with new Truck Series team Rev Racing. This year’s ARCA champion, Nick Samchez, will drive the No. 2 Chevrolet for that team.

Purdy has raced at least part-time in the Truck Series since 2018, competing full-time in the series the last two seasons. He moved from GMS Racing to Hattori Racing ahead of the 2022 season. In 52-career starts, Purdy has five top-10 finishes, including a career-best sixth at World Wide Technology Raceway neat St. Louis in 2021.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 4 truck and my goal is to join the long list of winners that KBM has produced,” Purdy said. “KBM has great people that build really fast trucks, and I’m confident we can do big things together the next two seasons. I appreciate everyone involved that helped put me in this position and I can’t wait for next season to start.”

Wood completed his first full season of Truck Series competition this year after contesting 12 of the last 13 races of the 2021 season, all for GMS Racing. In 35 Truck Series races, he has a best finish of 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2021.

“Growing up racing on the West Coast, I never would’ve dreamed that I’d be racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports and sharing a truck with Kyle. It’s truly the opportunity of a lifetime, and I can’t even put into words how excited that I am,” Wood said. “To have the chance to learn from arguably one of the best to ever do it is going to be an incredible experience for me and I’m extremely thankful to everyone at Chevrolet and KBM that made this possible. I know that I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but KBM will be surrounding me with everything I need to continue to grow as a driver and I can’t wait to get started.”

