NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch notches KBM’s 100th win

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch claimed his 64th-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win, a series best, Saturday in the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The win also was the 100th Truck Series win for his Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“It’s pretty cool,” Busch said. “We’ve been around a long time, not as long as others, obviously. It’s been fun. This (truck) today was really, really fast. I was just mired in traffic. I couldn’t find a way to make a clean move, so I made a little bit of a dicey one, there, at the end getting into (turn) two. (Corey) Heim ran a great race; we just needed that 100th win.”

Busch took the lead from Corey Heim in turn two on the final lap of the 60-lap race. Heim finished second after dominating the second half of the race and leading a race-high 27 laps.

“I thought I did everything right,” Heim said. “It seemed we had about five laps in the truck before it started tightening up really bad. I was a little upset, initially, but realized I would have done the exact same thing.”

Heim’s Tricon Garage teammate Taylor Gray finished third, a career-best for the driver. Another Cup regular, Christopher Bell, finished fourth, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

The second half of the race also included two cautions in close succession. The yellow flag waved for Nick Sanchez and Jake Garcia on lap 46. Then, on the lap-52 restart, a large multi-truck crash led to a 13-minute red-flag for track cleanup. Zane Smith’s truck caught fire in the incident; other drivers involved included Stewart Friesen, Kaz Grala, Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Stefan Parsons, Austin Hill and Lawless Alan.

“I don’t really know who wrecked in front of me,” Smith said. “It was, obviously, just a matter of time with those weapons, but it’s just unfortunate. I got hit right into it, and it just caught on fire. Our First Gold Ford was really fast. We won both stages, so fortunately, we had that. It’s just a bummer we got put back there with those guys where we don’t belong.”

Smith won the first 15-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Sanchez on a lap-nine restart that followed a caution for Tanner Gray on lap four.

Sanchez lost more positions but was back up to second by the end of the stage. Busch was up to fourth by stage-end.

Smith also won stage two at stage 30 after Smith, Friesen and Sanchez stayed out when the rest of the race field pitted under green on lap 27.

Busch was the leader before green-flag pit stops. He took the lead on the lap-21 restart that followed stage one.

After pit stops for some following stage two, Heim and Busch were first and second for the restart just past the halfway point of the race.

Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson and Ben Rhodes finished sixth through ninth on Saturday after dropping to the back at the initial green flag because of unapproved adjustments. Matt DiBenedetto finished 10th.