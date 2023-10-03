NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch to remain with team after sale

By AMANDA VINCENT

As previously reported, Kyle Busch has sold the assets of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, to Spire Motorsports, effective at the end of the 2023 season. But Busch will remain active with the team after the sale.

Busch, the all-time winningest driver in the Truck Series, will be a consultant for the team and plans to contest five races next season. NASCAR rules only allow Busch to run five Truck Series races per season as an experienced NASCAR Cup Series driver.

“It’ll still be worthwhile for me to see that team succeed with all the people and everything we’ve had there over the years,” Busch said. “I’m excited about those that will stay and getting a key fob that turns off at 6 p.m.”

KBM is the winning team in the Truck Series with 100 wins, seven owner championships and two driver championships (Erik Jones and Christopher Bell).

