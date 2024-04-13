NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch wins again at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series all-time winningest driver Kyle Busch added to his wins tally Friday night by winning the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. It was Busch’s 66th-career Truck Series win, his second in four races this year and his sixth at TMS. The six series wins at Texas tie a record with former Truck Series competitor Todd Bodine.

Watch Busch’s post-race press conference.

“Great team, everybody here at Spire,” Busch said. “I appreciate Brian Pattie (crew chief) and everybody that was able to work so hard to prepare us a really fast Silverado.”

Corey Heim finished second, Nick Sanchez was third, Christian Eckes fourth and Zane Smith fifth.

“Corey kept us honest right there,” Busch said. “He started to find the top over there and get some momentum. I tried it with three to go, and I chattered really bad, so my front just wasn’t working over there. But I needed more laps on my tires to get up there and make that work, but he made it and got to my rear bumper in turn three. I didn’t know which way to go, so I ran the middle and, then, darted bottom, and he slipped up top, so I guess we had enough of a gap after that.”

Busch dominated the 167-lap race, leading 112 laps. He gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag on lap 128. A caution came out for Layne Riggs on lap 131, before Smith made a stop during the cycle. Busch was, again, the race leader after Smith pitted under yellow.

The yellow flag waved two more times in the race —for Kris Wright and Stewart Friesen on lap 146 and on the 151-lap restart when Dean Thompson spun and Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton were collected.

Eckes took the lead from Busch between the last two cautions. Busch retook the lead on lap 159. A lap later, Heim took second from Eckes.

Busch won the first of two 40-lap stages after taking the lead from Eckes on lap 38. Eckes was second and Sanchez third at the end of stage one.

Eckes took the lead from pole sitter Sanchez on a lap-17 restart that followed a caution for a Rajah Caruth spin on lap 12.

The Caruth caution was the second caution of the race. The first came on lap two for a Thad Moffitt and Tyler Ankrum incident in which Caruth and Memphis Villarreal also were collected.

Busch completed a stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 80. He led the entire second stage.

Sanchez was second and Eckes third at the end of stage two. Heim ran second most of the stage after taking the position on a lap-47 restart that followed stage one. But both Sanchez and Eckes passed him for position in the final 10 laps of the second stage. Heim was fourth at stage-end.

Daniel Dye finished the race in the sixth position. Brothers and Heim’s TRICON Garage teammates Taylor Gray and Tanner Gray finished seventh eighth to give TRICON three top-10 finishes. Stefan Parson and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-10.