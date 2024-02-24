NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch turned his first Craftsman Truck Series race of 2024 and his first race with Spire Motorsports into a win Saturday in the FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was Busch’s 65th-career Truck Series win and his seventh series win at Atlanta, most of anyone.

Ty Majeski finished second, Corey Heim was third, Taylor Gray fourth, and Nick Sanchez finished fifth.

“You’re relying on help, right? So you got to have guys behind you that are willing to work with you, and Majeski was that guy for me today,” Busch said.

Busch made slight contact with then-leader Grant Enfinger on lap 110 of the 135-lap race. Busch, then, took the lead as Enfinger lost positions and pitted with a flat right-front tire. Enfinger wound up 26th at the checkered flag.

Busch led 33 laps throughout the race. Tyler Ankrum led a race-high 46 laps before finishing seventh.

The second half of the race included three debris cautions. Ankrum led through the first two of those cautions. A debris caution came on lap 79 after Stewart Friesen got into the wall. The yellow flag waved again for debris when a portion of the roof came off Bayley Currey’s truck on lap 95.

Dean Thompson rook the lead when the race restarted, but the yellow waved, again, for debris on the same lap. Ankrum and Busch took first and second on the lap-105 restart. Enfinger, then, took the lead when Ankrum fell back several positions because of a lack of drafting help.

Christian Eckes won the first 30-lap stage. He led 18 laps in stage one.

After Daniel Dye started on the pole, Majeski took the lead on lap one, and Majeski, Ankrum and Busch took turns leading in the first 10 laps. Eckes took the lead on lap 11.

The yellow flag waved for the first time when Keith McGee and Lawless Alan spun on lap 16. Eckes was up front for the restart and was challenged by Majeski. Majeski was back to fifth at the end of the stage, though, while Ankrum was second to Eckes.

After his stage-one win, pit road was a struggle for Eckes because of a brake issue. Ankrum, meanwhile, led a group of four drivers who stayed out after the stage to restart as the race leader.

Eckes soon fell off the lead lap because of his continued brake problem. He went to the garage during the next caution for a Thad Moffitt, Layne Riggs and Jake Garcia incident on lap 49.

Busch won stage two under caution at lap 60. The fourth caution came on lap 59 when Jack Wood hit the wall after contact from Bret Holmes.

Busch took the lead from Ankrum on lap 43, and like stage one, Ankrum was second at the end of stage two.

Matt Mills, Matt Crafton and Dye restarted in the top-three for the final 75-lap stage of the race after being among a group of drivers who stayed out after stage two. Ben Rhodes, who also stayed out, pitted soon after the restart because of a right-front tire issue.

As some trucks that stayed out lost positions, Ankrum took the lead on lap 71.

Kaden Honeycutt finished Saturday’s race in the sixth position. Other top-10 finishers included Rajah Caruth in eighth, Dye ninth and Thompson in 10th.

Layne Riggs was credired with a 24th-place finish at the checkered flag but was dropped to the back (33rd) for the official finishing order. His truck failed post-race inspection, because windshield fasteners weren’t tight.