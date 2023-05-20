NASCAR Truck: Kyle Larson dominates North Wilkesboro return

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson dominated the Tyson 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the first NASCAR national-level race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway since 1996, on Saturday. After leading 138 laps of the race that was scheduled for 250 laps but extended to 252 by an overtime restart, Larson claimed his third-career Truck Series win in his 15th-career start in the series, his first start since 2021.

“It was a really fun track, there, especially in the truck where you can use the apron and such at both ends,” Larson, who subbed for the injured Alex Bowman, said. “I had a good time. That was a lot of fun on the long runs.

“I wasn’t supposed to run. Unfortunately, Alex got hurt, and I got the opportunity to run this.”

Truck Series regulars Ty Majeski, Matt DiBenedetto and Carson Hocevar finished second through fourth. Another Cup Series regular, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., rounded out the top-five.

Six of the race’s 12 cautions came in the final 100 laps. Larson gave up the lead to pit during the 11th caution for Conner Jones on lap 222. Wallace and Ross Chastain were among a small handful of drivers who stayed out while Majeski was first off pit road with a two-tire stop.

“Yeah, we just missed it today,” Majeski said. “Sometimes when you’re in the back with nothing to lose, you make gutsy calls. Jumping on two tires, there, and we were just able to hold off guys who put four tires on. So a subpar day for us turned into a good finish.”

Larson retook the lead from Wallace on lap 238.

Late-race cautions included a lap-201 yellow flag for a multi-truck crash involving Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Ben Rhodes and reigning series champion Zane Smith. Rhodes also brought out the previous caution on lap 194. Smith already had raced from the back to near the front after starting the race in the back because of an issue in inspection. He was put in the back, again, because of a pit-road speeding penalty during a lap-184 caution for Dean Thompson, Hailie Deegan and Kris Wright.

Pole sitter Corey Heim won the first 70-lap stage, but he didn’t lead the entire stage. Hocevar and William Byron also led laps in the opening stage.

Hocevar took the lead from Heim on lap 44.

Three cautions in the stage and heavy tire wear led to varying strategies. Byron was among the drivers who pitted during the first caution for Timmy Hill on lap 24. With new tires, Byron worked his way through the field and stayed out when the yellow flag waved a second time on lap 58 for Deegan.

Hocevar and Heim were among those who pitted during the Deegan caution while Byron moved up to restart as the race leader.

Another caution for Hill on lap 66 resulted in a one-lap, green-flag sprint to the end of the stage during which Heim retook the lead from Byron.

Like the first stage, the second stage also ended with a one-lap, green-flag sprint to the finish because of a lap-134 caution for Thompson. But on lap 140, Larson was up front for the stage win.

Larson took the lead from Heim on lap 103 and led most of the remainder of the race.

Finishing sixth through 10th in Saturday’s race were Heim, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, Chastain and Grant Enfinger.