NASCAR Truck: Landen Lewis plans debut at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Landen Lewis hopes to make his NASCAR national-level debut Saturday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as driver of the No. 04 Roper Racing Chevrolet.

“This has been a dream of mine to compete in the NASCAR Truck series, and I cannot wait to make my debut in the number 04 Carquest Chevy for Roper Racing,” Lewis said. “I want to thank Cory Roper and everyone at Roper Racing for this incredible opportunity. I am honored to be a part of such a dedicated team and I’m excited to take on another road course behind the wheel of the Carquest Auto Parts Chevrolet.”

Lewis has four starts in the ARCA Menards Series, resulting in a win a DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois in 2021, two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. He also has two wins in 14 ARCA Menards Series West races.

“We’re excited to have Landen in the truck,” Roper Racing’s Craig Roper said “We have watched him in the ARCA series and feel confident that he will do a great job. Even though he will be a rookie in the truck series for this race, I think we’ll see some veteran like driving from young Landen.”

Bruce Cook will be Lewis’ crew chief.

Thirty-nine trucks are on the entry list for the Mid-Ohio race. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET Friday. The race is scheduled to get underway shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

