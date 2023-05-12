NASCAR Truck: Larson replaces Bowman for Spire at North Wilkesboro

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson will replace Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 20. Bowman remains sidelined by a broken vertebra.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to run the Truck race at North Wilkesboro next weekend with Spire Motorsports,” Larson said. “It’s a shame that Alex won’t be able to compete. We wish him a speedy recovery so he can return to the track soon. Since I’ve never raced at North Wilkesboro, I think it could be beneficial to get some additional laps in at the track. I’m looking forward to double-duty All-Star weekend.”

Bowman’s status for the NASCAR All-Star Race, also at North Wilkesboro, on May 21 still is unknown. Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway will be the third Cup Series points-paying race missed by Bowman since his injury in a sprint-car race. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry has been Bowman’s substitute in the No. 48 HMS entry in the Cup Series.

No NASCAR national series has raced at North Wilkesboro since 1996.

Larson has 14-career Truck Series starts, the most recent in 2021. He has two wins in the series at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, and Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).