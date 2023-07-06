NASCAR Truck: Marco Andretti joins Spire for Mid-Ohio

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 25: SRX driver Marco Andretti poses for a photo during the Superstar Racing Experience portrait shoot at Clutch Studios on April 25, 2023 in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Marco Andretti hopes to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut Saturday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

“I can’t wait to get my feet wet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Andretti said. “I’m grateful for Group 1001 and Spire Motorsports for making this happen. I have a lot of laps in an IndyCar around Mid-Ohio. It’s going to be a bit different but a lot of fun. The Cup Series’ guys I have spoken to said I will love it.”

Andretti is a third generation NTT IndyCar Series driver with two wins and 20 podium finishes in 251 races. He also is the reigning champion of the SRX Superstar Racing Experience.

Andretti made his NASCAR national-level debut last year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval for Big Machine Racing. He was credited with a 36-place finish after crashing.

Thirty-nine drivers are on the preliminary entry last for Saturday’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET Friday with the race scheduled for an approximate 1:30 p.m. green flag Saturday.

