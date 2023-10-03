NASCAR Truck: Matt Crafton, Nick Sanchez fined after Talladega altercation

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has fined NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez for their fight in the garage area of Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after Saturday’s Love’s RV Stop 250. Crafton was fined $25,000 and Sanchez $5,000 for violations of sections 4.3 A and 4.4 D of the NASCAR rule book.

“I think if you look at our history with our drivers, and how we’ve handled these situations, suspension was definitely considered,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We had long conversations yesterday about that with our group, and this is where we landed. We felt with some of the comments that were made by Nick — and we totally understand that’s in the heat of the battle, understanding the situation — but we just can’t have those types of comments. That’s why he received the fine that he received.

“And then on Matt’s side, we looked at the fact that Matt had some time to think about the situation. It wasn’t like both drivers got out on pit road, heat of the battle, they go down and have a discussion with each other. This spilled over into the garage some time after the event. Felt like it could have been handled different; that’s why Matt’s fine was $25,000.”

Sanchez, who emerged from the incident with a bloody face, said he was walking to hauler and Crafton poked him from behind and, then, punched him in the face.

Sanchez and Crafton made contact late in the race that began a large multi-truck crash on lap 92 and sent the race into overtime. Crafton, then, stopped his truck in Sanchez’s pit box.

Sanchez’s father, Rene Sanchez, was suspended from NASCAR events for the remainder of the season for getting involved in the altercation. He was seen on video throwing multiple punches.

“Having other people involved in that situation, whether it’s family, whether it’s pit crew members, it doesn’t matter,” Sawyer said. “If you’re in the middle of that, and you’re trying to break it up, that’s one thing. If you’re in the middle of that, and you’re throwing punches, we are going to react. We’re not going to tolerate that kind of behavior.”

After NASCAR’s penalties were announced, Nick Sanchez released a statement.

“At this time, I will accept NASCAR’s penalty issued after the post-race occurrence at Talladega,” the statement read. “It is a very unfortunate situation that negatively impacted a lot of individuals and the sport we all are so very passionate about and privileged to participate in each day. As for the incident, anything that doesn’t pertain to bettering myself as a race car driver or winning doesn’t have my energy or focus and never will. I look forward to continuing my quest for the championship in Miami.”

NASCAR’s penalty announcement also included a $10,000 fine to Chandler Smith for not wearing a helmet sock/helmet skirt during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Talladega on Saturday.

