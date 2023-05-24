NASCAR Truck: Matt Crafton’s crew chief fined after North Wilkesboro

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane Wilson, crew chief on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team of Matt Crafton, was fined $2,500 by NASCAR as a result of the truck having a lug nut loose or missing at the end of the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 20.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report on Tuesday also listed reinstatements of Jeffrey Shoaf and Deandre Smith from indefinite suspensions. Shoaf was suspended last month for a behavioral rules violation. Smith was suspended in March for a violation of NASXAR’s substance abuse policy.

