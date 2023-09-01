NASCAR Truck: Matt DiBenedetto to leave Rackley W.A.R.

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 27: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27, 2023 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt DiBenedetto has announced he will not continue with the Rackley W.A.R. team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after the 2023 season.

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to return to Rackley W.A.R. for the 2024 race season,” a statement from DiBenedetto on Wednesday read. “I’m very thankful to have been a part of the team’s tremendous growth over these two years. We’ve shared many accomplishments together, such as the team’s first win, making the playoffs, six top-10s in a row, and much more. I’m thankful for the opportunity Rackley W.A.R., Curtis, Willie, Chevrolet and all our partners have given me these past two years and for believing in me.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds. As of right now, I don’t have any 2024 plans, but I am exploring all options in all series. Thank you to my dedicated and awesome fanbase, as well as NASCAR and the whole industry for being able to make a career out of what I love.”

DiBenedetto is in his second season as driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet, his only two seasons in the Truck Series. He joined the team after losing his seat in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford at the end of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

DiBenedetto claimed his lone Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last season. His 41-career starts in the series also include two top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes. He failed to make the playoffs both seasons, so far, in the Truck Series.

DiBenedetto said he’s open to competing in any of NASCAR’s three national series. He also has experience in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. He made 248 starts in the Cup Series between 2015 and 2021, resulting in nine top-fives and 31 top-10s. He also has two top-10s in 69 Xfinity Series races.

