NASCAR Truck: Matt DiBenedetto wins at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 01: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet, celebrates with fans after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

As trucks crashed on the way to the checkered flag in the Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Matt DiBenedetto claimed his first-career NASCAR national-level win after NASCAR determined DiBenedetto was forced below the yellow line, or out of bounds, approaching the end of the race. The win also was the first for his Rackley W.A.R. Racing team.

“Oh man, it’s been such a long time coming,” DiBenedetto said. “I’m so thankful.

An overtime restart extended the race from a scheduled 94-lap distance to 95 laps with ThorSport Racing teammates Christian Eckes and Ben Rhodes on the front row. Bret Holmes took the white flag as the race leader.

Rhodes finished second.

“Honestly, I think everything worked out fine until the last few hundred feet,” Rhodes said. “If I could change it, I would have just stayed right on the bottom. I’m not saying we could have got the win; maybe we would have had second, but we wouldn’t have a torn up race truck right now. A lot of things would have been better for, really, everybody involved.”

Holmes was third, Ryan Preece fourth and Eckes fifth.

“It definitely showed we deserve to be here,” Holmes said. “Tough to lose that one, for sure.”

After a green-flag cycle of pit stops began on lap 62, a caution on lap 63 for a runaway tire for Hailie Deegan and one of her pit-crew members running across pit road into the infield grass after it interrupted the cycle. When pit stops were completed under yellow, Eckes and Carson Hocevar restarted on the front row on lap 69. The two drivers, then, traded the lead back-and-forth.

That back-and-forth continued through two more cautions and restarts, first for a Colby Howard spin on lap 73 and, then, for a multi-truck crash that began with a Grant Enfinger cut tire on lap 79. Johnny Sauter, Tanner Gray and Austin Wayne Self were collected.

Hocevar, then, cut down a tire, fell to the back and spun on lap 90. He was penalized by NASCAR for intentionally bringing out the caution, the eighth and final of the race, by stopping on the race track.

John Hunter Nemechek won the first 20-lap stage after leading most of the stage. Zane Smith challenged Nemechek throughout the stage and took the lead briefly on lap three. Nemechek retook the lead on lap five.

The opening stage ended under caution after Jordan Anderson’s truck blew its engine and caught fire on lap 19. Anderson sunk to the ground after climbing out of his truck and was tended to by track safety personnel. He was then transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital after suffering some burn injuries.

Chandler Smith won the second stage that ended at lap 50 after a green-flag sprint to the end of the stage. Nemechek was second.

Most of the second 20-lap stage ran under caution, first for a Howard spin with a blown tire on a lap-27 restart and, then, for a flat right-front tire for Lawless Alan on lap 33. Hocevar, Dean Thompson and Bryan Dauzat also were collected in the lap-33 incident.

Smith led most of stage two with Rhodes in second. Rhodes took the lead briefly a few times on restarts in the stage before winding up fourth at stage-end.

A few drivers opted to stay out after stage two and Chase Purdy, Holmes, Eckes and Hocevar led early in the 54-lap final stage.

Deegan posted a career-best finish of sixth. Purdy finished seventh, Howard eighth, Parker Kligerman ninth, and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-10.