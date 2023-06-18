NASCAR Truck: Matt Mills joins KBM for two races

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: NASCAR driver Matt Mills poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Mills plans to drive the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on July 29 and the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile on Aug. 27.

“I’m really excited that KBM is providing me with an opportunity to showcase my abilities driving two races in the No. 51 Silverado,” Mills said. “It makes it even more exciting that Richmond is the first race, because I was born about an hour from there and I’ve had some strong runs there in the Xfinity Series, so I couldn’t think of a better track to make my KBM debut at. J.F. Electric has been a long-time supporter, and this wouldn’t be possible without them, Utilitra and Thompson Electric.”

Mills already has contested four Truck Series races this year for Young’s Motorsports, resulting in a best finish of 19th in his most recent race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. He has 19-career Truck Series starts since 2016 with a best finish of 15th, also with Young’s, last season.

Mills’ NASCAR national-level experience also includes 121 Xfinity Series races and one in the Cup Series with one-career top-10 in the Xfinity Series.

“We’re excited to see Matt get behind the wheel of the No. 51 Silverado for two races and thankful to the sponsors that came onboard to make it possible,” KBM President Mike Verlander said. “Brian Pattie (crew chief) and everyone on that team will provide Matt with everything that he needs to get acclimated to our organization quickly and we feel like the tracks that he will be competing at are places where he can be successful.”

The No. 51 Truck is fourth in the Truck Series owner standings. Multiple drivers have been behind the wheel this year. Team owner Kyle Busch won in the truck at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

