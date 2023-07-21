NASCAR Truck: Nick Sanchez leads rookie front row at Pocono

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 23: Nick Sanchez, driver of the #2 Gainbridge Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 53.265-second/168.966 mph lap in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Friday, Nick Sanchez claimed the pole for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150. It’s the fourth pole in 15 Truck races for the Truck Series rookie.

Sanchez will share the front row of Saturday’s starting grid with fellow-rookie Jake Garcia.

Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill rounded out the top-five in Truck Series qualifying at Pocono.

Thirty-nine drivers attempted to qualify for the 36-truck race. Drivers failing to qualify for the race included Chad Chastain, Bryan Dauzat and Norm Benning.