NASCAR Truck: Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton fight at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton got into a physical altercation in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series garage area at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday after the Love’s RV Stop 250. NASCAR is investigating the incident and penalties are possible.

“I’m gonna f****** kill you in Homestead,” Sanchez told Crafton. “You f***** with the wrong guy, motherf*****.”

Crafton replied, “I’ll whip your ass. I got you at Homestead, b****.”

Sanchez said he was walking to hauler and Crafton poked him from behind and, then, punched him in the face. Sanchez emerged from the incident with a bloody face; he said he didn’t think he needed stitches but may have a broken nose.

Sanchez was treated and released from the track’s infield care center.

The drivers made contact late in the race that began a large multi-truck crash on lap 92 and sent the race into overtime. Crafton, then, stopped his truck in Sanchez’s pit box.

Sanchez finished the race in the seventh position. Crafton wound up 24th.Sanchez is among the eight drivers remaining in the Truck Series playoffs. The Talladega race was the second race in the round of eight.

Crafton made the playoffs but was eliminated in the round of 12.

