NASCAR Truck: Nick Sanchez notches first win at Daytona

Nick Sanchez claimed his first-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on NASCAR’s biggest stage and in his home state of Florida on Friday night in the 2024 Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

VIDEO: Nick Sanchez talks first NASCAR win in home state

“We were winless; it hurt,” Sanchez said. “We should’ve won, but we redeemed ourselves in the first race possible.”

Sanchez’s win also was a milestone for Chevrolet, as it was the 100th NASCAR win at Daytona for the manufacturer.

“To earn 100 NASCAR wins at Daytona International Speedway is a monumental achievement in Chevy’s storied racing history,” Chevrolet Global Vice President Scott Bell said. “On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, thank you to all the drivers and teams who have contributed wins over the years that brought us to this milestone. Chevrolet is proud to be the winningest manufacturer at one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues.”

Corey Heim finished second. Rajah Caruth was third, and Bret Holmes and Spencer Boyd rounded out the top-five.

An event record-matching 11th caution on lap 94 for a crash involving Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum, Timmy Hill and Christian Eckes sent the race into overtime, adding a lap to the scheduled 100-lap distance. Then, a crash involving most of the race field on the final lap resulted in the race ending under a new event-record caution. The last-lap crash included a flip by Taylor Gray and Gray’s truck landing in Daniel Dye’s truck.

“I watched the replay,” Gray said. “I like Rajah a lot. I don’t know what he was doing. If you look at the replay, there is no hole to get in. The 91 (Jack Wood) is still at his right-front. I don’t know if he is trying to stall a lane and just misjudged it. He just got the 91 in the left-rear, and you saw it from there. I don’t know who hit me to flip me over like that. We had a really good JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It sucks really bad. We were in a really good position to win, and it got taken away from us.”

Sanchez led a race-high 26 laps, including most of the laps after taking the lead on a lap-78 restart that followed a lap-73 caution for a Ben Rhodes spin as Rhodes was being lapped by the race field. Johnny Sauter led 24 laps before an early retirement from the race because of a crash on lap 79 that also involved Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, and Stefan Parsons.

“We had a rocket ship,” Sauter said. “Really, we were in good position all night long and thought I made a good move at the end, there, and, unfortunately, when they wrecked, I just had nowhere to go. Hats off to Niece Motorsports for bringing a hot rod.”

Late-race yellow flags also included a lap-86 caution for Thompson and Toni Breidinger.

Holmes and Sauter battled for the lead after a restart from a lap-47 caution for Keith McGee. Holmes took the spot briefly before a spin for him and Bayley Currey resulted in another caution on lap 57.

Sanchez and Sauter restarted on the front row after pit stops, but Rhodes took the lead on lap 64. Sauter was back up front on lap 69, and Chase Purdy and Eckes also led before the Rhodes caution.

Sauter won the opening stage at lap 20 after starting the race in the front row. Sauter and pole sitter Ty Majeski traded the lead back-and-forth throughout the stage, but Majeski was third at the end of the stage after losing a position to Currey.

Sauter was the leader when the yellow flag waved for the first time for a 13-truck crash on lap six. Drivers involved in the incident included Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Caruth, Lawless Alan, Grant Enfinger, Ty Dillon, Jake Garcia, Thad Moffitt, Tanner Gray, Matt Mills, Sanchez and Layne Riggs, among others.

“Pretty surreal, especially with how the race started,” Sanchez said of his eventual win. “I’m covered in dirt from it. But just a big thanks to my team, sticking with me all last year.

Sauter also was up front at the second caution on lap 16 for an Alan spin. That caution led to a one-lap, green-flag sprint to the end of stage one.

Majeski, Tyler Ankrum and Eckes restarted for stage two in the top-three, still having to make their initial pit stops.

Ankrum won stage two under caution. The fifth caution of the race came for rain on lap 40, the final lap of the stage.

Ankrum led most of the stage after taking the lead from Majeski on a lap-27 restart.

Rhodes dropped to the back for the start of the race after an unapproved adjustment, but he challenged Ankrum for the lead just before a lap-32 caution for debris from Friesen’s truck.

Sauter was penalized during the debris caution after a member of his crew went over the pit wall too soon.

Rhodes was fourth at the end of stage two, also trailing Eckes and Crafton.

After the stage, the race went under the red flag for about seven minutes. When the race resumed, Majeski was penalized for a crewman going over the wall too soon. Meanwhile, Holmes and Sauter were in the top-two for the restart after staying out during the caution after the second stage.

Finishing sixth through 10th Friday night were Parsons, Crafton, Timmy Hill, Bryan Dauzat and Eckes.