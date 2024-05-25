NASCAR Truck: Nick Sanchez wins at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nick Sanchez claimed his second-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win and his second win of the 2024 season Friday night in the North Carolina Education 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The win came on the birthday and 700th race for his Rev Racing truck chief Chris Showalter.

“We started off bad. We knew it,” Sanchez said. “It did not affect us, and we went to work. It put us in position when it mattered most.

“It’s great to get number two.”

With the win, Sanchez and his team claimed the first $50,000 bonus in this year’s edition of the Triple Truck Challenge program.

Corey Heim finished second, Stewart Friesen was third, Grant Enfinger fourth and Matt Mills fifth.

Sanchez took his race-winning lead from Christian Eckes on lap 126. Eckes was back to 11th by the checkered flag.

Heim dominated the race, leading a race-high 72 laps of the 134-lap race, but he had trouble on pit road during lap-81 caution when Matt Crafton wrecked after contact with Bayley Currey. Heim restarted 27th after his truck fell off its jack.

The first eight trucks on the restart, including Chase Purdy and Eckes, stayed out after pitting and topping-off their fuel tanks during a lap-68 caution for a multi-truck crash involving Tyler Ankrum, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Keith McGee and Thad Moffitt. The crash was set off by Brett Moffitt clipping Ankrum, causing Ankrum to spin.

Eckes took the lead from Purdy on the lap-88 restart.

Purdy hit the wall and brought out the fifth caution of the race on lap 120 with Eckes still the leader.

Eckes was one of six drivers who stayed out during the Purdy caution to remain in the lead. Heim, meanwhile, had another slow stop and restarted outside of the top-10 after racing back toward the front.

Heim won the first of two 30-lap stages after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Tanner Gray on lap four.

Gray was third at the end of the opening stage, also losing a position to Kaden Honeycutt.

Heim completed a stage sweep with the stage-two win on lap 60. He lost the lead to Gray on pit road after stage one but retook the position on lap 42.

Gray was second at the end of the second stage.

Heim maintained his lead through pit stops after stage two. Honeycutt was penalized when his fueler fell, and Honeycutt pulled out of his pit box with the fuel can still attached.

Finishing Friday night’s race sixth through 10th were Ben Rhodes, Jake Garcia, Honeycutt, Connor Mosack and Dean Thompson.