NASCAR Truck: North Wilkesboro race resumes Sunday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Lightning, then, rain at North Wilkesboro (N.C) Speedway on Saturday has resulted in the postponement of the remainder of the Wright Brand 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The race was red-flagged on lap 81 of the 250- lap scheduled distance.

Wet-weather tires are on-hand, but continuing heavy rain and flooding in portions of the facility, including pit road led to the postponement.

Ty Majeski will be the race leader and Rajah Caruth will be second when the race resumes.

Majeski won the first 70-lap stage after staying out during a lap-59 caution for light rain. Seven drivers stayed out during the caution, including Ben Rhodes, who was second at the end of stage one.

Christian Eckes started on the pole and still was the race leader at the time of caution. Eckes and second-running Ross Chastain gave up their positions to pit.

Most of the drivers who stayed out during the rain caution pitted after the first stage, but Majeski and Caruth continued to stay out, along with the trucks that pitted during the lap-59 yellow flag.

The race was still under the stage-end caution when the red-flag waved for weather conditions.

