NASCAR Truck: playoff field cut at Kansas

Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will concluded the first round of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. Two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention, bringing the playoff field from 10 to eight drivers.

Four drivers head into Friday night’s race with their second-round berths already clinched. Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger will advance by virtue of their wins in the first two races of round one at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the Milwaukee Mile. Corey Heim and Christian Eckes already are locked in on points.

Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez head into the Kansas race provisionally in advancing positions, while Ben Rhodes and Matt DiBenedetto find themselves on the outside looking in. Rhodes is in ninth, only three points behind eighth-place Sanchez. DiBenedetto finds himself in a deeper hole, 20 points behind Sanchez, provisionally in the last advancing spot.

The unfortunate part about it is that I’ve found myself in this situation in the first round – you know, the round of 10, right? Typically when this happens, it’s been in the second round where things are a little bit tighter, and four people get cut rather than just two,” Rhodes said. “So I’m not happy about that by any means, but I have been in this situation before. In fact, when we were racing for the championship in 2021, we made it on from Bristol by one point, or maybe it was a tie-breaker. Then, last year at Homestead, it was one point that got us into the final championship race at Phoenix. So I find myself in this situation more times than I care to be in, right? It happens. But the experience that I’ve gained from being in it already makes it to where I can go to this race and not stress. The intensity is there. The stress is there. But I’m not going to let it get to us or affect us, because we’ve known this before. The difference is, with this race now going to Kansas, some people can approach this as just that they can lollygag their way through it. For us, we’re going to have to approach this like it’s Phoenix. This is it. So there’s a level of intensity that my team has to bring this race weekend that others don’t have to do.”

Hocevar is all but locked into round two, as all he needs to do Friday night to advance is start the Kansas race.

“Kansas was definitely a heart-breaker last year, but this team has used that as fuel this year,” Hocevar said. “We feel a lot more confident in our race trucks and our position in the playoffs heading into this race. With all of the hard work that everyone at this organization is putting in, I know we’ll have a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet Friday night.”

Any of the playoff drivers not secured a round-two berth would lock themselves in with a win in the Kansas Lottery 200. Meanwhile, all but DiBenedetto are in positions to advance on points, somewhat regardless of the finishes of fellow-playoff drivers.

If the Kansas race is won by a driver with his second-round spot already secured or a driver not in the playoffs, Zane Smith would advance by earning at least 27 points. Crafton would clinch a round-two berth with 47 points earned at Kansas. Sanchez would need 53 points and Rhodes 55 points.

DiBenedetto, meanwhile, would need help in the form of others’ finishes.

If the Kansas race winner is a playoff driver not already locked into round two, he would take one of the remaining spots, eliminating one advancing position for a driver to take on points. With a new playoff winner, Smith would advance after earning 30 points and Crafton 50. Sanchez, Rhodes and DiBenedetto would have to depend on others’ finishes.

The Kansas Lottery 200 is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. CT green flag on Friday with live TV coverage on FS1.

