NASCAR Truck: Rajah Caruth joins GMS Racing

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: Rajah Caruth, driver of the #44 Rally For Valor Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing’s driver lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will include two series rookies, Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye. Carith will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet and Dye the No. 43 as teammates to Grant Enfinger, driver of the No. 23.

“We are truly excited to welcome Rajah to our team next year,” GMS Raving President Mike Beam said. “I’ve studied up on him ever since I saw him racing in ARCA, but I know that he’s been on the radar for many people in the industry for quite some time now. It was fun to watch him and Daniel fight for the championship last year, and I think having both of them make the jump up to the Truck Series will be a benefit because they will both be able to learn together.

“Rajah’s a sharp kid. I’ve seen his work ethic and attention to detail he brings to the race track, and I can tell that he’s hungry. He just started driving a few years ago, so to see how far he’s been able to grow in such a short amount of time has been pretty remarkable. He’s built himself a good name in the garage area and is someone that people like to be around, so he’ll be able to soak up some mentorship lessons from experienced drivers, which should go a long way. I’m excited for him.”

Caruth contested four Truck Series races in 2022 for Spire Motorsports running partial schedules in both the Truck and NASCAR Xfinity Series last season. His best Truck Series race finish was an 11th at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis in his series debut.

February’s season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will mark Dye’s Truck Series debut. He competed in the ARCA Menards Series last season, posting 13 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes in 20 races for GMS Racing. He won once at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway in six ARCA races in 2021.

Due finished second in the 2022 ARCA Menards standings, and Caruth finished third.

Chad Walter will be Caruth’s crew chief next season, and Travis Sharpe will be paired with Dye. Jeff Hensley will remain as Enfinger’s crew chief.

