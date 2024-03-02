NASCAR Truck: Rajah Caruth notches first win in Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Friday was a career day for Rajah Caruth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He claimed his first-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 after leading 38 laps of the 134-lap race and hours after taking his first-career Truck Series pole.

“It’s surreal,” Caruth said. “Thanks so much for HendrickCars.com and Mr. (Rick) Hendrick for putting me in this thing all year. I can’t thank my family enough; so many people have helped get me to this point. I can’t believe it. I just tried to stay cool. We lost some track position at one point in the race. We stayed in the game. It was just one step at a time. My guys got me a great stop and we just executed. There’s more to come, for sure.”

After a cycle of green-flag pit stops, Caruth cycled to the lead on lap 114. The cycle was problematic for some of Caruth’s fellow-frontrunners. Ty Majeski was nabbed speeding on pit road on lap 102 after leading a race-high 40 laps. Nick Sanchez also was caught speeding on pit road, and NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch was hit with a penalty for a safety violation.

Heim was the race leader when the cycle of stops got underway on lap 101, but a slow pit stop on lap 104 cost him several positions. He got back up to third by the checkered flag.

Tyler Ankrum finished second. Taylor Gray finished fourth, and Cup Series regular Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five after an equipment interference penalty on pit road just past lap 30.

Majeski swept the two 30-lap stages that made up the first 60 laps of the race.

After front-row starter Christian Eckes took the lead from Caruth on lap one, Busch and Majeski took first and second on a lap-eight restart. The first caution resulted from a Bayley Currey spin on lap three.

Majeski and Busch traded the lead back-and-forth for a few laps before Majeski took command and pulled away on lap 19. Busch, then, lost several positions and was back to eighth by the end of the stage.

Caruth was back up to second for the end of the opening stage.

Majeski lost several positions on pit road after stage one and restarted fourth. Caruth was first out of the pits, so just as he led the race field to the initial green flag, he led the way to the green flag on the restart at the beginning of stage two.

Busch challenged Caruth for the lead early in the second stage, but Caruth was able to maintain the position.

Majeski got back to the front and retook the lead on lap 51. Caruth finished stage two in third after Heim passed him for second on lap 58.

After stage two, Majeski, again, lost on pit road, this time losing spots to Gray and Busch. Busch took the lead from Gray on the lap-67 restart, just before a caution for Dean Thompson.

Majeski was in second by the Thompson caution. He retook the lead on the lap-73 restart. Sanchez took the lead on lap 78 but lost it to Heim on lap 82.

Majeski took another brief lead on lap 86 before Heim retook the spot on lap 90.

Eckes finished Friday night’s race in the sixth position. Matt Crafton finished seventh, Zane Smith eighth, Grant Enfinger ninth, and Majeski 10th.