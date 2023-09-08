NASCAR Truck: Ron Calhoun named Majeski’s interim crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ron Calhoun, normally a mechanic at ThorSport Racing, is listed as the crew chief for Ty Majeski on the No. 98 team for Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. Calhoun is substituting for the suspended Joe Shear Jr.

Shear is serving a four-race suspension issued by NASCAR after a wheel was confiscated from the No. 98 team prior to a race at the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile on Aug. 27. Shear also will miss races at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway before being allowed to return for the 2023 season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 3.

The team was found to be in violation of sections 14.16.1 and 14.16.1.A&C of the NASCAR rule book relating wheels, tires and wheel assembly, specifically valve stems.

Shear also was fined $25,000 and Majeski and the team were docked 75 driver and owner points and five playoff points. Majeski already had clinched advancement to round two of the playoffs with a win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

