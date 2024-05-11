NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain wins at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 10: Ross Chastain, driver of the #45 Buckle Up South Carolina Chevrolet, celebrates smashing a watermelon after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 10, 2024 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Friday delayed the start of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 by approximately 2.5 hours, and the race went into overtime, NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain celebrated his fifth-career NASCAR Truck Series win early Saturday morning.

“It’s so cool. We won Darlington!” Chastain said. “A watermelon farmer just won Darlington and for everything this means for Niece Motorsports and five years ago to the day that we won our first race.”

Nick Sanchez finished second. He was the official pole sitter but had to drop to the back for the initial green flag, because his team replaced the right-rear hub on the truck between qualifying and the race.

Reigning Truck Series champion finished third for his first top-five in the first nine races of the season.

Christian Eckes finished fourth, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-five.

Jack Wood hit the wall with a flat right-front tire, bringing out the seventh and final caution of the race on lap 142. Majeski and Chastain were the first two drivers off pit road for the overtime restart.

Majeski got into the wall, and Chastain took the lead on the lap-149 restart. The race was scheduled for a 147-lap distance, but the overtime stretched the race to 150 laps.

Majeski was the leader at the time of the final caution after taking the lead from Eckes on lap 121. Grant Enfinger also took second from Eckes on the same lap, but Enfinger made an unscheduled pit stop on lap 126 when his truck began overheating because of a windshield tear-off stuck to a grille opening.

Corey Heim won the first 45-lap stage after leading the entire stage. Eckes was second after closing on Heim and the lead in the final laps of the stage.

Heim inherited the lead when Sanchez dropped to the back. Kyle Busch challenged Heim for the lead right after the race started. That battle ended with Busch spinning into the wall on lap two.

Busch, the Truck Series’ all-time winningest driver, brought out the first two cautions of the race in the first 15 laps. A blown right-front tire sent him hard into the wall on lap 12.

Heim completed the stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 90 but not in as dominant fashion as his first stage of the night.

Taylor Gray beat Heim off pit road after stage one for the lead. Gray was, then, able to hold off Heim to maintain the lead. Gray, though, gave up the lead to pit during a lap-66 caution for a Spencer Boyd spin.

Heim retook the lead with Gray’s pit stop.

Rajah Caruth also pitted during the Boyd caution and, with new tires, got up to second by the end of the second stage. Caruth started the race in the back after his team repaired damage to his truck sustained in qualifying.

Gray was ninth at stage-end.

Heim was third to Enfinger and Majeski off pit road after stage two. Then, after leading a lap-high 77 laps, Heim was collected in a multi-truck crash on the lap-98 restart.

“It is certainly disappointing,” Heim said. “I felt like we had a really good Safelite Tundra TRD Pro. We made it a lot better throughout the race. I thought we got really tight in stage one, and we made it better in stage two and was looking forward to making it better in stage three and kind of running away with that one. Unfortunately, it wasn’t that easy. We got taken out, and that is part of it.”

Dean Thompson, Caruth, Matt Crafton, Layne Riggs, Ty Dillon and Jack Wood also were involved/collected in the crash.

Majeski took the lead and Eckes second from Enfinger just before the caution. On the lap-106 restart, Eckes took the lead from Majeski.

Other top-10 finishers in the Buckle Up South Carolina include Chase Purdy in sixth, Colby Howard in seventh, Taylor Gray eighth, Ty Dillon ninth, and Tanner Gray in 10th.