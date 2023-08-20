NASCAR Truck: Sean Hingorani plans debut at Milwaukee

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sean Hingorani plans to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile on Aug 27. He’ll drive the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

“The HRE team puts a quality truck on track and are really looking to get both trucks in the mix at the front,” Hingorani said. “I’m looking forward to getting a full practice session under my belt ahead of my debut,” Hingorani said.

Hingorani is competing in the ARCA Menards Series and its East and West divisions this year. He has 23-career starts across all three series, including five races in the West division last year. He has four wins in eight West races, so far, this season.

“Sean has shown a lot of potential in his short career, and we’re happy to have a driver of his caliber join HRE,” team owner Shigeaki Hattori said. “He has won in many different types of race cars, which will prove to be beneficial. I think he has the ability to be successful with our team. We look forward to having a great run in Milwaukee.”

