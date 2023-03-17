NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen replaces crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Blake Bainbridge is Stewart Friesen’s new crew chief on the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team, beginning with Saturday’s FR8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He replaces Jon Leonard.

Bainbridge joined Halmar Friesen ahead of the 2023 Truck Series season as Friesen’s truck chief. He has seven races of experience as a Truck Series crew chief between 2010 and 2019, resulting in one top-five race finish (fifth) with driver Dylan Lupton at Kentucky Speedway in 2019.

Most of Bainbridge’s experience, to date, came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2004 and 2013. In 44 Xfinity races, he has one win at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with Jamie McMurray in 2004. He also has five top-fives and 14 top-10 finished as an Xfinity Series crew chief.

Leonard was Friesen’s crew chief since the 10th race of the 2021 season. Together, he and Friesen won at Texas Motor Speedway last year, Leonard’s lone win as a Truck Series crew chief in 41 races.

Friesen had a best finish of 14th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first two races of the 2023 season. He is 15th in the driver points standings.

