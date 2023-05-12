NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen takes on greater leadership role

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen has taken on a more hands-on role with the 10-employee Halmar Friesen Racing team he also co-owns along with Chris Larsen, according to NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass).

Competition Director Trip Bruce was no longer with the team by the May 6 race at Kansas Speedway, the eighth race of the 2023 season. Crew chief Blake Bainbridge also was replaced by Bob Heilbrun ahead of the Kansas race. Heilbrun is Friesen’s third crew chief of the season.

Friesen finished fourth at Kansas for his second top-five of the season, so far. He is 12th in the driver points standings heading into Friday night’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

