NASCAR Truck: Taylor Gray gets new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

TRICON Garage has made a crew chief change ahead of Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Jake Hampton has replaced Billy Wilburn on the No. 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team of Taylor Gray.

Hampton previously was an engineer on the team.

This year marked Wilburn’s return to the position of Truck Series crew chief for the first time since 2009 and his first time atop a pit box in any NASCAR national series since 2018. In 25 races as a Truck Series crew chief, he notched a best finish of third at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season with John Hunter Nemechek as driver.

Gray has three top-10 finishes in 10 races this season since making his first start of the year in the fourth race of the season at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

