NASCAR Truck: Taylor Gray, Jake Garcia receive waivers

Taylor Gray

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jake Garcia and Taylor Gray will miss NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races early in the 2023 season because of age restrictions, but NASCAR has confirmed that both drivers will receive waivers, maintaining their eligibility to race for Truck Series playoff berths this season. NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass reported that news on Twitter (@BobPockrass).

NASCAR allows drivers as young as 16 to race on short tracks and road courses in the Truck Series, but the minimum age limit to race on larger tracks in the series is 18.

Garcia will turn 18 on March 3, after missing the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He is slated to run the rest of the season from behind the wheel of the No. 35 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet.

Gray will miss the first three races of the season before turning 18 on March 25 and strapping into the No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota for the remainder of the 2023 season.

