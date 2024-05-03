NASCAR Truck: Thad Moffitt gets new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 46 Faction46 team and driver Thad Moffitt will have a new crew chief heading into the Heart of America 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. Team truck chief Steve Gassman has been moved to the crew chief position to replace Doug George.

“First, I have to thank Clean Harbors for continuing to support me and the team,” Moffitt said. “They know it is difficult to start a new team, but they are really supporting this effort and I am glad they are back with us in Kansas.

“After a few weeks off, it’s time to start with a new approach. Steve has been with the team all season, and this will be a seamless transition, and we just need something to shake up our results. I think there have been a lot of times that we have shown what this team can do, but we have not seen the result. That is where Steve can come in and make his mark.

“Sometimes it just takes a small spark or change to make things all come together as we all want it. Kansas is our first time to see if the change is best for us moving forward.”

Faction46 is in its first season of Truck Series competition. Moffitt is 30th in the driver standings after seven races. He has a best finish of 25th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Kansas race will be Gassman’s debut as a crew chief in a NASCAR national series.

George is listed as crew chief on the roster for the No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing team of Jennifer Jo Cobb for the Kansas race.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.