NASCAR Truck: ThorSport Racing makes crew chief changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Thorsport Racing has made some crew chief changes ahead of Saturday’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis.

Jeriod Prince has been moved from Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 team to replace Shane Wilson Matt Crafton’s crew chief on the No. 88 team.

Prince has 89 races of experience as a crew chief in the Truck Series since 2009. This season was his first with Rhodes. In the first 11 races this season, the duo of Prince and Rhodes notched three top-fives, including a win at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the most recent Truck Series race.

This season was Crafton’s first with Wilson as his crew chief. They notched a single top-five finish together, and Crafton is seventh in the driver standings.

Brian Ross is Rhodes’ new crew chief after being an engineer with ThorSport. Ross was an engineer on Rhodes’ team between 2017 and 2020. Ross is new to the position of crew chief in the Truck Series.

