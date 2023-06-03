NASCAR Truck: ThorSport Racing sweeps qualifying at Gateway

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 02, 2023 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 32.569-second/138.168 mph lap around World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis during NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying on Friday evening, Ty Majeski claimed the pole for Saturday’s Toyota 200 Majeski’s lap wax the only one during the qualifying session over 138 mph.

ThorSport Racing teammates swept front row starting spots at Gateway. Majeski’s teammate Ben Rhodes, who won a week ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, claimed the second starting positions.

Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar claimed row-two starting spots, and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five in qualifying.