NASCAR Truck: ThorSport returns to Ford, adds Hailie Deegan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #07 Pristine Auction Ford, waits on the grid during qualifying for the Event Name: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Longtime NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team ThorSport Racing is returning to Ford for 2023. And the return includes the addition of Hailie Deegan to the driver lineup. Deegan will drive the No. 13 ThorSport Ford next season and will be a teammate to Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes.

Deegan, a Ford developmental driver and the Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver the last two seasons, raced for DGR the last two seasons, but that team recently announced a manufacturer change from Ford to Toyota.

“I think the last two seasons in trucks, I’ve been trying to figure it out and kind of learning the ropes of the Truck Series, and I feel like I’ve good a grasp on it now and understand what you need to be successful as a driver, what the team needs to do for their part and the people you need to have around you,” Deegan said. There’s just a lot of pieces to the puzzle, and I think, maybe, the last two years, it was trying to find those pieces and trying to figure it out, and I feel like coming here to ThorSport, they obviously always had their pieces to the puzzle figured out, and they have a lot of success in racing and in the Truck Series and have for a long time, so I think that coming here is kind of making up those pieces to the puzzle that might have been lacking in the past, and I think we’re gonna have a lot more success together.”

In 46-career Truck Series starts, Deegan has three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of sixth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last season.

ThorSport has been a fixture in the Truck Series 1996, fielding Chevrolets and, then, Toyotas until its first stint with Ford in 2018. The team returned to Toyota in 2021.

“We’re happy to welcome ThorSport back to our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “Duke (Thorson, team owner) has assembled one of the best organizations in the series with a driver lineup that is filled with youth and experience. We celebrated a championship together just a few years ago and know they have the potential to do it again in 2023.”

The team won a series championship with Ford in 2019 with Crafton. It was Crafton’s third Truck Series title, all won with ThorSport. Rhodes won the Truck Series championship with ThorSport in 2021.

