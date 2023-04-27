NASCAR Truck: Toni Breidinger plans debut at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

ARCA Menards Series driver Toni Breidinger plans to make her NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut May 6 at Kansas Speedway. She’ll drive a No. 1 TRICON Garage Toyota sponsored by Victoria’s Secret.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a race car driver and a Victoria’s Secret model,” Breidinger said. “I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am. I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it.”

Breidinger has been racing part-time in ARCA for Venturini Motorsports since 2018. In 35-career starts, she has nine top-10s. She also has a combined seven starts across the ARCA Menards Series East and West divisions since 2021.

Breidinger notched 19 USAC midget wins before transitioning to stock-car racing.

