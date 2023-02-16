NASCAR Truck: Travis Pastrana rejoins Niece for Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Travis Pastrana will be the first driver to climb into the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, driving the truck in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night.

Pastrana has made five-career Truck Series starts, three of them with Niece. He most recently competed in the series in 2020, running two races for Niece. Pastrana has a career-best Truck Series race finish of 15th in his series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with ThorSport Racing in 2012.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al (Niece, team owner) Cody (Efaw, Niece Motorsports general manager) and the Niece Motorsports crew quite a bit since the team was formed,”Pastrana said. “I was looking to be part of as much racing as possible during Daytona Speedweeks this year and couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to drive their 41 truck with support from WWEX Racing in my first Daytona start in the Truck Series.

“Cody was my car chief when I raced Daytona for my first time in the Xfinity Series. We qualified third and finished 10th, despite being backward across the grass when I crossed the line. We have an amazing team with amazing sponsors like Worldwide Express/WWEX Racing, Black Rifle, Dixxon and Wienerschnitzel. As always, we are approaching the race with optimism that we have the package to put in a great result while having the most fun of anyone at the track.”

Pastrana also will contest the Daytona 500 on Sunday with 23XI Racing.

Pastrana has two-career NASCAR national-series starts at Daytona, both with Roush Fenway Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2010. He has a best finish of 10th there.

The No. 41 truck will run the full Truck Series schedule. After Daytona, the driver roster for the remainder of the season will include Ross Chastain, Chad Chastain and Bayley Currey. Mike Hillman Jr. will be crew chief.

