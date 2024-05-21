NASCAR Truck: Triple Truck Challenge kicks off at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2024 edition of the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off Friday night with the running of the North Carolina Education 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. This year marks the sixth year of the program.

This year, the three-race program also includes the June 1 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis and the June 28 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Drivers collecting championship points in the Truck Series have a shot at a $50,000 bonus for winning one of the three races. Wins in two of the three races result in a $150,000. A $500,000 bonus will be awarded if a series regular wins all three races.

The three tracks that host the races in this year’s Triple Truck Challenge are the same as last season’s hosts. Three different drivers won races last year. Eventual series champion Ben Rhodes won at Charlotte, Grant Enfinger at WWT Raceway and Carson Hocevar at Nashville.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.