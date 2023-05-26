NASCAR Truck: Triple Truck Challenge kicks off at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2023 edition of Triple Truck Challenge in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off Friday night with the running of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It will continue through the June 3 race at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis and the June 23 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“I am looking forward to Friday. I really like Charlotte. I also like having Speedco on the side of our No. 38. We have a lot of success with them,” Zane Smith said.

The program awards $50,000 for each race win within the three races of the program. Additional bonuses are awarded for multiple wins within the three-race span. Two wins result in a total of $150,000 in bonuses, and if the same driver wins all three races, he’ll claim $500,000 in bonuses.

NASCAR Cup Series regulars are not allowed to contest Truck Series races that are part of the Triple Truck Challenge. Only drivers collecting Truck Series championship points are eligible for the bonuses awarded in the program.

The program began in 2019. Parker Kligerman, Ryan Preece and Corey Heim were Triple Truck Challenge bonus winners last year.

