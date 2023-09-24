NASCAR Truck: two crew chiefs fined after Bristol

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 26: Nick Sanchez, driver of the #2 Gainbridge Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile on August 26, 2023 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series crew chiefs — Danny Stockman, crew chief on the No. 2 Rev Racing team of Nick Sanchez, and Jacob Hampton, crew chief for Taylor Gray on the No. 17 Tricon Garage team — each were fined $2,500 for having a lug nut loose or missing at the end of the UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 14.

The Bristol race weekend also included races for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but no penalties were issued following those races.

