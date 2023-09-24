NASCAR Truck: two crew chiefs fined after Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT
Two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series crew chiefs — Danny Stockman, crew chief on the No. 2 Rev Racing team of Nick Sanchez, and Jacob Hampton, crew chief for Taylor Gray on the No. 17 Tricon Garage team — each were fined $2,500 for having a lug nut loose or missing at the end of the UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 14.
The Bristol race weekend also included races for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but no penalties were issued following those races.
